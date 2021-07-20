CBI books Mumbai-based aviation firm for cheating SBI of Rs 52.94 cr

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Mumbai based Livewel Aviation Services Private Limited and others for allegedly cheating the State Bank of India (SBI) to the tune of Rs 52.94 crore. The bank has alleged that the accused involved faked documents and forged auditors’ report to conceal facts from the lending bank.
According to the CBI, a written complaint was received by them in January this year, submitted by Sandeep Bhatnagar, General Manager, SBI. In it's complaint, the bank has alleged that the company and accused persons had hatched a criminal conspiracy to commit forgery and cheating to the SBI. The company is situated in Lalbaug and is engaged in Airlines Ground Handling Services.
"In pursuance of the said criminal conspiracy the accused persons created false and fabricated documents and forged auditors report. Forged and false financial statements including the stock and receivables statements were submitted to the bank by misrepresenting the facts and used the same to be true and genuine documents and got credit facility limits sanctioned from the bank," the bank alleged in their complaint.
The complaint further alleged, "The accused persons thereby cheated the bank by malafide intention with dishonestly inducing the bank to sanction credit facilities and allow withdrawal of funds or money from the cash credit calculated on the basis of the false and fabricated stock and receivables statement and other documents. The accused persons caused willful default in repaying the credit facilities amount, thereby causing huge monetary wrongful loss to the bank to the tune of Rs 52.94 crore."
The bank has also informed the CBI that the company has approached the bank for One Time Settlement which was approved by the bank and the developments in this regard will be informed to the CBI.
The CBI on July 15 registered a First Information Report under sections 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
