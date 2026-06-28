'Cats' Brings Broadway Magic To Mumbai With A Spectacular Indian Debut At NMACC | File photo

Mumbai: Adapted from T S Eliot's 1939 Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, Cats, the groundbreaking musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, was staged at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Bandra, from June 17 to 28. A sparkling fusion of music, poetry, dance and theatre, the award-winning production delivered a world-class theatrical experience and captivated audiences throughout its run.

A beloved family favourite and one of the most iconic Broadway musicals ever created, Cats encapsulates the magic of live theatre. Based on Eliot's whimsical poems, Andrew Lloyd Webber transformed the collection into a worldwide theatrical phenomenon that redefined musical theatre.

Groundbreaking and unprecedented for its time, Cats took the theatre world by storm when it premiered in London in 1981.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, regarded as one of the greatest composers and impresarios of musical theatre, began setting Eliot's poems to music in 1977. The compositions were first presented as a song cycle in 1980 before evolving into the full-length musical. The London production ran for an extraordinary 21 years, completing 8,949 performances, while the Broadway production enjoyed an 18-year run with 7,485 performances. For many years, Cats held the record as the longest-running musical in both London's West End and on Broadway. It has since been translated into numerous languages and performed across the globe.

The musical also inspired the 1998 British direct-to-video film adaptation based on the original stage production.

The production tells the story of a tribe of cats known as the Jellicles, who gather for the annual Jellicle Ball. On this special night, Old Deuteronomy chooses one deserving cat to ascend to the Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a new life.

The performers, transformed into lifelike cats through elaborate costumes, makeup and choreography, delivered a theatre experience unlike any other. Audiences were left spellbound by the stellar craftsmanship, intricate staging and energetic performances.

Among the memorable characters were Victoria, who opens the show with elegance; Munkustrap, the principal narrator; Old Deuteronomy, the wise elder cat; Jennyanydots, the Old Gumbie Cat; the flamboyant Rum Tum Tugger, whose mischievous personality keeps everyone guessing; and Grizabella, the outcast whose emotional journey forms the heart of the story.

Other beloved characters included the cheerful Bustopher Jones in his immaculate black coat, the mischievous duo Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer, Sillabub, the youngest Jellicle, Gus the Theatre Cat (short for Asparagus), and Skimbleshanks, the Railway Cat, who keeps the overnight train running on schedule.

Demeter and Bombalurina introduce the audience to Macavity, the mysterious master criminal, while the magical Mr. Mistoffelees, the original conjuring cat, dazzles with his spectacular illusions. The lively number "The Awful Battle of the Pekes and the Pollicles" humorously recounts a clash between two dog tribes before the fearsome Rumpus Cat arrives to restore order.

The emotional high point of the evening came with Grizabella's powerful rendition of "Memory." Performed with remarkable emotion, vibrato and dramatic intensity, the timeless classic created a genuine sense of frisson and earned one of the loudest ovations of the evening.

More than four decades after its premiere, Cats continues to influence musical theatre worldwide. It pioneered the era of the modern "megamusical", transforming the industry's approach to production, technology, marketing and large-scale family entertainment. Eliot's poetry, with its catchy refrains, rhythmic verse and witty rhymes, provided the perfect foundation for Lloyd Webber's unforgettable score.

For the first time in India, audiences experienced the magic of the Jellicle Ball in all its splendour. Cats at NMACC proved to be a dazzling celebration of music, dance and storytelling—an unforgettable theatrical event that demonstrated why this legendary musical continues to enchant audiences across generations.