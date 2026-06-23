Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta Perform Sacred Aarti At Mumbai's Babulnath Temple | WATCH | Instagram @

The Ambani family has often been seen embracing spirituality and participating in religious traditions and this time, Akash Ambani and his wife, Shloka Mehta, were spotted seeking blessings at Mumbai's iconic Babulnath Temple. The couple attended the sacred Monday special aarti dedicated to Lord Shiva and joined devotees in offering prayers at the revered shrine.

Several visuals from the temple premises are now making rounds on social media, showing the duo participating in the aarti amid tight security arrangements and a large gathering of devotees. The spiritual outing offered a rare glimpse into the couple's quieter, devotional side.

Keeping their temple visit simple and understated, Akash opted for a classic white shirt with rolled-up sleeves, perfectly suited for the serene occasion. Shloka, meanwhile, exuded effortless elegance in a white kurta-and-pants set featuring delicate red floral prints. She kept her look minimal and graceful, complementing the spiritual atmosphere of the visit.

The couple's appearance at Babulnath Temple once again highlighted the Ambani family's deep-rooted faith and their tradition of participating in important religious observances. Their humble presence and participation in the sacred Shiva aarti have won hearts online, with many praising the duo for embracing spirituality despite their high-profile public lives.