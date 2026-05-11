Radhika Merchant & Anant Ambani's Romantic Date Night; Duo Spotted At Restaurant In France | Instagram @nespo_restaurant

After marking a glamorous presence at the prestigious Venice Biennale 2026, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani were recently spotted enjoying a casual off-time in France on May 10. The couple’s candid outing quickly caught the internet’s attention after videos and pictures from the evening surfaced online.

The duo was seen warmly interacting with the owner and staff members at the restaurant while also posing for pictures. Their relaxed chemistry and effortlessly stylish appearances drew praise across social media, with fans loving the couple’s understated yet luxurious fashion choices.

For the evening, Radhika Merchant embraced chic contemporary elegance in a sophisticated designer ensemble. She wore a luxurious Ralph Lauren Crest Patch silk-cashmere sweater layered with the striking green Cliona asymmetrical tulle skirt from the Resort 2023 collection. Elevating the look further, she paired the outfit with Maison Margiela’s iconic Tabi leather ballet flats, adding a playful high-fashion touch to the date-night appearance.

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani complemented her perfectly in a classic all-black outfit. Keeping his look sleek and minimal, he added a statement dragon brooch pinned to his chest, bringing a regal and artistic edge to the ensemble.

The couple’s France outing comes shortly after the Ambani family attended the VIP inauguration of the Indian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale 2026 in Italy. The historic cultural moment marked India’s return to the globally celebrated art exhibition after seven years, made possible through a collaboration between the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and India’s Ministry of Culture.

Several members of the Ambani family, including Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani were present for the celebrations and exclusive cultural events held around the Biennale.

Following the inauguration ceremony, the family also hosted an intimate celebration in Venice, where their elegant cocktail party looks and candid family moments became a major talking point online.