Anand Piramal's Cutest Gesture For Wife Isha Ambani At Venice Event Is Total Green Flag Energy | WATCH |

The Ambani family continues to dominate headlines with their elegant appearances in Venice during the grand return of India’s pavilion at the prestigious Venice Biennale after seven years. Following the successful inauguration, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre hosted an intimate celebration on May 7, and now several candid moments from the evening are going viral online.

Among all the glamorous appearances, it was a wholesome moment between Anand Piramal and his wife, Isha Ambani, that truly melted the internet.

During a portrait session at the celebration, the couple was seen posing together for professional photographers. However, just as the photographer wrapped up the shoot, Anand Piramal quickly pulled out his phone and requested the photographer to click a few pictures on his personal device as well.

Isha Ambani immediately burst into laughter, seemingly teasing him about taking pictures on his phone despite having professional cameras around. But netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the sweet gesture.

The candid moment reflected a very personal side of the businessman, wanting to keep simple memories of the evening close to him, perhaps for his gallery, memories or even as a wallpaper. Internet users quickly labelled the moment as “total green flag energy.”

What made the interaction even more adorable was Anand once again asking the photographer, later during the event, to click more pictures of them together, subtly showcasing his affection and bond with Isha.

For a family constantly surrounded by media attention, security and high-profile gatherings, such natural and intimate moments are rare to witness publicly, which is exactly why the clip resonated with so many online.

The Ambani family had gathered in Venice to celebrate the historic return of the India Pavilion at the Venice Biennale, an initiative supported by the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in partnership with India’s Ministry of Culture. The event saw the presence of Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, among others.