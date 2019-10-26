Case of cheating against builder Lodha, others

Mumbai: A case of cheating has been registered against directors of Lodha Builders, including Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha, in neighbouring Thane for allegedly not giving possession of a flat in time.

While the complaint was registered at the order of a local court, the matter has been now settled amicably by the flat buyer and the construction group, police said.

The complainant, who is a retired police officer, purchased a flat at the Lodha group’s project at Balkum in Thane three years ago, said A V Deshmukh, senior inspector of Kapurbawadi Police Station.

The complainant said the group was expected to hand over possession of the 1300 sq ft flat by August 2017.

But as he did not get possession, he filed a complaint with a court in Thane, which directed police to register a case against the construction group. A case under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) was registered against Mangal Prabhat Lodha and others on Thursday, the official said. However, the two parties met the next day and the possession of flat was handed over to the complainant, he added.

The complainant told the police that he did not want to pursue the matter further. As per the procedure, statements of both the sides will be recorded before the case is closed, inspector Deshmukh said.