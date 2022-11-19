Carnac Bridge Demolition: CR authorities to conduct detailed maintenance between CSMT- Wadala and Byculla

Central Railway (CR) to conduct detailed maintenance of railway systems between (CSMT-Byculla and CSMT-Wadala). | Representative pic

Mumbai: The dismantling of Carnac Bridge comes as an opportunity for Central Railway (CR) authorities to conduct detailed and thorough maintenance of railway systems between (CSMT-Byculla and CSMT-Wadala).

“During the block period, several railway asset-related maintenance works have been planned between the stations where rail services will be out of bounds for passengers. The Carnac Bridge block will double up for track renewal, signalling maintenance, overhead electrical wire maintenance and cleanliness works,” CR's chief public relations officer, Shivaji Sutar said.

Usually, railway authorities get a tight duration of six to seven hours on Sundays to carry out such work. This weekend, the window will be for a minimum of 17 hours, thereby permitting them to carry out more work than is possible during the usual maintenance block period on Sundays.

In other words, the maintenance work that would take three Sundays or weekends will get done in one go. Meanwhile, there will be no jumbo block on Western Railway's (WR) Mumbai suburban section this Sunday.

To accommodate the additional passenger rush towards South Mumbai, WR authorities will operate local services as per its weekday schedule. Only air-conditioned (AC) locals will be operated as per the Sunday schedule, which means some of the AC trains will not be available.