Can Kohli still break Tendulkar's records? Here’s what Mumbaikars have to say

The cricketing world is waiting for King Kohli’s 71st international century. Virat is playing his 100th Test match, and there was a time when everyone thought Virat Kohli was destined to overtake all of Sachin Tendulkar’s cricketing statistics, including 100 international hundreds. The question now is, can Virat Kohli still overtake Tendulkar?

Here’s what Mumbaikars have to say:

Virat Kohli was deemed to be the one who could break Sachin Tendulkar's records after he became a match-winner for India by scoring runs and hundreds -- the most elusive being the 100 international centuries. Though Virat has managed to break many of Sachin's records, I feel that he will fall short of the 100 hundred after his long dip in form.

Satej Paknikar

Narendra Varma: No. Virat is 33 now and is playing his 100th Test, yet averages below Sachin's. Sachin has played for a longer time and Kohli won't get that much time now. So considering his current form, Virat can come closer to Sachin records, especially, 100 hundreds, but is not likely to hit the milestone.

Ramkumar Gupta: No doubt Kohli is a great batsman, but I don't think he or any other batsman for that matter can go past Sachin's record. There are many factors why Tendulkar is there on top and in today's modern game, I don’t think this is possible unless a player of Sachin's brilliance arrives at the age of 16 and ends up playing international cricket for 24 years.

Neeraj Trivedi: Yes certainly. Virat Kohli can break the records of the great Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli is in the best physical fitness and still has a lot of cricket left in him. Kohli needs to get back to form and he can score runs in all three formats of the game. I feel Kohli needs to bat one down in Test matches. This would give him more scoring opportunities.

Allan Adhav: Yes. Virat Kohli has achieved a lot in a very short span in his cricketing career as compared to Sachin, who had a career of more than 24 years. So I think that Virat definitely has the energy and skill to break Sachin’s records. Moreover, this is just a rough phase in Virat’s career, but he will definitely bounce back stronger.

Ketan Chandanshive: No. Virat Kolhi will break Tendulkar’s ODI records easily. However, breaking the Test match records set by Tendulkar seems difficult. Kohli's performance has lowered recently and he is not sure how much time he will take to give his best. He is scoring well, but not at the level that he had set earlier.

Prashant Labde: Yes. Records are meant to be broken now or later. Virat Kohli is a player of class and has shown his consistency in all formats, especially when India was in a tough phase. It’s his consistency and dedication that have helped him break records and if he keeps going forward like this, then he might break Tendulkar’s records as well.

Sandesh More: Yes, Kohli can break records of Sachin. He is just 33 years old and has a lot of time. But nowadays Twenty-20 and one-day matches are the only formats being organised more frequently.

Rishika Sarsar: I am a huge fan of Virat Kohli and always consider him the best in the game. But given the stats, I doubt he will be able to break Sachin Tendulkar's record in terms of runs. But I am against the comparison of Kohli with Sachin as the latter has played more innings. I am sure he would break all records if he play for so long.

Praveen Shenoy: No. As much as I would like Virat to break Sachin’s records, I do not think it’s going to happen. Not because Virat is a lesser talent, but because the modern game has evolved since the time Sachin was at his peak. As a result, the longevity of any player these days seems shorter than what it used to be.

Radha Venteshwaran: Yes. Kohli has the age and skills to overtake Tendulkar. Both players have mastered their unique styles to reach where they are. If a cool attitude is Tendulkar’s strength, then speed and aggression works for Virat.

Pinakin Morawala: Yes. Kohli has by far surpassed the number of ODI centuries scored by Sachin Tendulkar in 257 ODIs and scored 2,500 odd runs more than Tendulkar in as many ODIs. There is a possibility of Kohli breaking the records of Tendulkar provided he's focussed on his job to score maximum runs consistently for Team India and no other pyrotechnics.

Sumit Darekar: Yes. I am eagerly waiting to watch Kohli in action. The love and respect for Tendulkar will never end. After his retirement, we cricket lovers felt who will be the next. Kohli is of course an outstanding cricketer. He has given so many extraordinary performances and I wish him all the best.

Saket Sansare: Yes. Looking at Kohli's career graph and his excellence, style of batting, it would not be a surprise if he surpasses Tendulkar's records. The speed at which Virat has scored centuries in his career, he certainly has raised hopes among his fans to achieve this massive record.

Ashish Jappi: Yes, he can. He is just 33 years old and has at least three to four years of cricket left in him. He just has to tide over the current phase where he is getting good starts but the magical three-figure mark has eluded him. But he is good enough a player to go past Sachin’s record of 100 international centuries.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 06:21 AM IST