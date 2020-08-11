Calicut Plane Crash: Uddhav Thackeray announces state funeral for Captain Deepak Sathe

The Air India Express flight, with 190 people on board overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport on the night of August 7 while landing in heavy rain, fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing 18 people.

Captain Sathe, 58, who was the pilot-in-command and his co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar were among those who died in the incident.

Sathe was a former Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and had served at the force's flight testing establishment.

The mortal remains of Captain Sathe - were brought to Mumbai on August 9.

The body was flown from the Kochi International Airport to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and received by his colleagues, Air India officials and members of the aviation fraternity who paid tributes to him.

(With inputs from agencies)