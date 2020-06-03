Cabinet appoints MIDC as developer in DMIC project

Mumbai: In a bid to give a much-needed push to the development of the industrial area at Dighi in the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), the state cabinet on Tuesday appointed Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) as the developer. The proposed industrial area is spread over 12,140.842 hectares which has been already notified. However, the government has taken a decision to develop the area in two phases comprising 6,070 hectares each.

So far, MIDC has acquired nearly 3,500 hectares and paid Rs 1,600 crore (Rs 46 lakh per hectare) to the locals. MIDC will acquire remaining 2,570 hectares in three months and in the meanwhile will launch the tendering process for the selection of contractor.

MIDC officer told FPJ,’’ Investments in the food processing, engineering, chemicals and pharmaceutical are expected in the proposed industrial area. Already MIDC has received investment proposals.’’

He informed that MIDC has been appointed developer on the industrial area as it has limited land to meet the investors’ demands in other adjoining areas.

The DMIC project in Maharashtra is expected to cover almost 26 per cent of the population. Of the total 36 districts in the state, the project crisscrosses through eight districts – Thane, Raigad, Nandurbar, Nashik, Dhule, Pune, Aurangabad and Ahmednagar.”

The DMIC along 1,483 km will pass through six states and 82 districts in the country. Adopting the integrated development multi-sector model, DMIC’s objective stated in the status paper is to double the economic growth and treble the employment.