Byculla Zoo: Exotic animals to be kept at the viewing gallery

Mumbai: The authorities of Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, also known as the Byculla Zoo, will be setting up en­c­l­osures for as many as 17 exo­tic an­i­mals in the next two months. Pre­sently, the zoo houses 350 spe­c­ies of living organisms, including 25 species of birds and 10 of reptiles.

The renovation works began in 2018 and is expected to be completed in March. As per the zoo expansion plan, the authorities have procured a number of exotic animals in the last 10 months, which includes four jackals, a pair of leopard and a pair of hyenas.

At present, most animals are being kept at a quarantine area from where they will be brought to viewing gallery.

Of the 17 viewing enclosures, seven are completed. The enclosures are viewing galleries replicated as per the natural habitat of the animals, which will be housed there. Also, a special aquatic bird aviary is being built to house 100 exotic birds.

“Most of the renovation works are being completed. We hope by mid-2020, we could shift the exotic animals to viewing gallery,” said Dr Sanjay Tripathi, the zoo director.

Alongside the viewing galleries, the zoo officials are replicating the surroundings of Ranthambore national park for the city zoo by developing flora and fauna over an area of 3,500 sq kms, where two tigers which will be procured from Aurangabad will be kept.

The Aurangabad zoo will be sending the two tigers under exch­ange programs which will be kept in an enclosure thus replica­t­ing the Ranthambore national park.

“The replication and renovation wo­rks are under progress and will be completed by end of March. Fo­l­lowing which the tigers can be bro­ught to the zoo,” stated Tri­pathi

A senior official said CM Thacke­ray has been requested to inaugu­rate the enclosure of the leopards. “We have written to CMO to inau­g­urate the viewing enclosures. We are awaiting a response. Then, we will decide the date of inauguration,” stated he.