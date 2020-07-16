'But Modi is fascist': Twitter reacts to man being booked for calling Aaditya Thackeray 'baby penguin'

A complaint against Sameet Thakkar, a resident of Mumbai has been registered for obscenity and defamation, for his alleged derogatory tweets against ministers of the state government on Twitter.

Thakkar reportedly tweeted objectionable remarks on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Energy Minister Nitin Raut.

According to V P Road Police, on July 1, Thakkar shared a photo on Twitter, allegedly referring to Aaditya as 'Mohammad Azam Shaha of Maharashtra aka baby penguin' and to the CM as a 'modern day Aurangazeb'. As per the complaint, Thakkar also made tweeted against Raut as well.