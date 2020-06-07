Mumbai rains: Buses forced to reroute after rain, thunderstorms lash city

Heavy rains along with thunderstorms lashed the city on Saturday morning as several trees were uprooted and roads waterlogged in several areas of the city. Officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed this weather pattern to pre-monsoon showers. This is the second time in the first week of June when waterlogging has been reported due to pre-monsoon showers.

IMD has also predicted that the city will witness 'partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thunderstorms' and the weather conditions are likely to remain similar till June 8 and heavy rainfall is expected from Monday.

As per the IMD, the Colaba weather station reported 18.6mm rainfall in the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday, while the Santacruz weather bureau recorded 64.9mm rainfall during the same period.

“There was an intense spell of rain and windy conditions over Mumbai for about 45 minutes to an hour, especially in the suburbs on Saturday morning due to a cloud patch over the city,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, IMD.

Heavy showers were recorded across various parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region including Dombivli, Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai.

“Several incidents of tree fall and waterlogging were reported from areas like Vile Parle, Juhu and Borivali after pre-monsoon showers lashed several parts of the city,” said BMC officials.

“However there were 56 tree falls and 19 short circuit incidents were reported across the city,” he added.

Officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) disaster management cell said waterlogging was reported at Dahisar subway, near Sindhi Colony in Sion West and Gandhi Market in Sion.

City bus operator BEST had to divert at least six buses because of the waterlogging.

“Dahisar subway flooded hence buses of route 207, 208, 707 Ltd, 720 Ltd etc. diverted via Sudhir Phadke bridge, Daulat Nagar from 6.50 hrs,” BEST tweeted.

Due to waterlogging at Gandhi Market and Sion Road No. 24, buses diverted via Bhai Daji road and Sion Circle, Rd No. 3 respectively from 6.45 am onwards,” it said.

“Reports of trees fallen at 1. Vile parle (East) Milan bridge road route 339 diverted 2. Vile Parle east nr Bhutta high school & Mahila Sangh buses diverted via WEH 3.Juhu NS road -Rt 256 diverted (sic),” it added.

Over the past six days, the suburbs have recorded 166.5 mm rain while 180 mm has been recorded in south Mumbai.