Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 01:20 PM IST

'Bulli Bai' case: Mumbai police arrest another accused from Uttarakhand

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

Mumbai police have arrested another in the 'Bulli Bai' app case. The accused was nabbed from Uttarakhand's Kotdwar.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police on Friday brought Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawal, the two accused in the Bully Bai app case.

The two accused will be produced before Bandra court in the afternoon.

The duo were brought to Mumbai through transit remand from Uttarakhand. Currently, they are lodged in Bandra police lockup

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 01:20 PM IST
