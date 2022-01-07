'Bulli Bai' case: Mumbai police arrest another accused from Uttarakhand

Mumbai police have arrested another in the 'Bulli Bai' app case. The accused was nabbed from Uttarakhand's Kotdwar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police on Friday brought Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawal, the two accused in the Bully Bai app case.

The two accused will be produced before Bandra court in the afternoon.

The duo were brought to Mumbai through transit remand from Uttarakhand. Currently, they are lodged in Bandra police lockup

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 01:20 PM IST