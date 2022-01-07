Mumbai: BJP corporator alleges malpractice in selection process of developer for housing construction for project-affected people

BJP group leader in BMC, Prabhakar Shinde has written a letter to BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal alleging that malpractices have taken place in the selection process of developer for the construction of houses for project-affected people.

He further requested the commissioner to hold the proposal, which is causing a loss of Rs 1,584 to the BMC, till it brings clarity.

In his letter, Shinde stated, BMC administration has proposed to construct 4000 houses of 300 sq ft. each for the various project-affected persons in Chandivali city survey no. 11A/5A, of Mumbai.

Accordingly, tenders were floated wherein four bidders had shown interest. The work was allotted to D.B.S. realty company. After construction and handing over the flats to beneficiaries, BMC will pay Rs. 39,60,000 for each flat to the construction company.

Shinde alleged that there was a company named D.B. realty that was ready to charge Rs. 35,10,000. Despite that, the contract was awarded to the second lowest bidder i.e. D.B.S realty.

Shinde has questioned the reason behind there being no explanation or mention in the proposal in this regard.

He further questioned the nature of action What action would be taken against the officials who have prepared this vague proposal?

Shinde also alleged that the market value of the said land and construction is seven to eight thousand per sq. ft. however, while giving work to the selected bidder it was given for Rs 13,200 per.sq.ft. which is more than the market value.

