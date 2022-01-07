Mumbai: BMC loses over 250 employees to COVID-19

The BMC administration and its employees have been fighting with Covid since March 2020. While Mumbaikars were at home trying to keep Covid at bay, civic workers pitched in to keep the city virus-free.

As a result, many BMC employees got infected and some also lost their lives. On Thursday, the BMC released a report pertaining to the deaths of their employees during the entire pandemic. The report states 259 BMC employees lost their lives in Mumbai till January 6, 2021.

Among these, 57 deaths were reported from the solid waste management (SWM) department and 47 deaths in the health department. Deaths were also reported from the education, fire brigade and security departments. The report stated that a total of 7,068 employees tested positive till Thursday, of which 6,529 recovered after receiving medical treatment. Further, 259 deaths were recorded, of which death certificates were received for 222 employees.

The BMC is yet to receive the death certificates of 37 employees.The civic body has bifurcated these 259 deaths as per its departments. "When Mumbaikars start following Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places and avoid visiting crowded areas, no BMC employee will lose his life anymore. It is our duty as citizens to cooperate in the fight against Corona," said health committee chairman Rajul Patel. "So far, compensation has been given to 141 families," she added

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 08:42 AM IST