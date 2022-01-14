Bulli bai app case: Court orders DCP cyber to investigate after one accuse alleges that she was slapped by cops

The court on Friday has ordered DCP cyber to investigate the matter after Shweta Singh, an accused in in "Bulli Bai" app case, alleged that she was slapped by the cops.

The court has sent the accused Shweta Singh and Mayank into 14-day judicial custody.

Several complaints were received by police stations in the country regarding the listing of Muslim women for "auction" on the 'Bulli Bai' mobile application with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. It has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of 'Sulli Deals' which triggered a similar row last year.

An engineering student from Bengaluru, a young girl from Uttarakhand, and one of her friends have also been arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case, informed police on Wednesday.

"Three people have been arrested in the 'Bulli Bai' app case, including Vishal Kumar Jha and Shweta Singh. The third accused is Shweta's friend," said Hemant Nagrale, Mumbai Police Commissioner.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 03:50 PM IST