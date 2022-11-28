Builder booked for not transferring land rights to housing society

Representative Image | PTI

Thane: The director of a construction company has been booked for failing to convey (transfer) land in the name of the housing society in Bhayandar within the stipulated time frame. However, no arrests have been made so far in the case.

The action followed in response to a complaint filed by the members of a housing society in Shirdi Nagar supported by documentary evidence under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Ownership Flats (regulation of the promotion of construction, sale, management and transfer) Act, 1963 against the director of the construction firmed named-Ranawat Builders.

Despite formation of the co-operative housing society nearly two decades ago, the builder had allegedly failed in handing over conveyance - a deed that conveys a property title of ownership from the original owner to the ultimate buyer.

After verifications, the Navghar police registered a FIR against the construction firm. It is binding on the builder to transfer the land and the building to the society within four months on the completion of the project.

