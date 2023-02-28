Budget session: Ajit Pawar calls government 'arrogant', asks CM shinde to make his Davos trip expenses public

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly, Ajit Pawar, called the Shinde-Fadnavis government arrogant whil addressing the Maharashtra assembly. He slammed government over number of issues while speaking on governor speech. He asked CM Shinde to make public the expenses of his Davos tour. The reply to this discussion will come on Wednesday.

𝗣𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿 𝗴𝗼𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗴𝘂𝗻𝘀 𝗯𝗹𝗮𝘇𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗦𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀

While speaking on governor's speech in assembly on Tuesday, Ajit Pawar's main attack was against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the ministers from Shinde camp. Alleging that the state government spent Rs 40 to 42 cr on CM's tour at Davos, Switzerland, Pawar asked to make public the expenses. "My information is that almost 40 to 42 cr rupees spent on three days visit of Eknath Shinde at Davos, Switzerland. We would like to know why such huge expenses were done? What was the purpose of it? It is duty of CM Shinde to make the expenses public so that people would know the truth," said Pawar.

𝗡𝗼𝘁 𝗮 𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲 𝗿𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗪𝗘𝗙 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗼𝘀: 𝗣𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿

LOP Pawar further said that despite huge expenditure on Davos, not a single rupee investment has come. "Rather projects of 2 lakh crores investments with more than 3 lakh direct jobs have gone to Gujarat. You can't stop what is going outside. You have no capacity to bring new industry. This is cheating of the youths of state," he said.

𝗣𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿 𝗿𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗠𝗦𝗥𝗧𝗖 𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀

Raising the issue about pending salaries of MSRTC employees, Pawar asked DCM Fadnavis to follow his own words when he was in opposition. "You blamed us for MSRTC employees salaries issue. There was agitation against us. But what is happening now? MSRTC employees are not getting salaries for two months. Meanwhile, state government has huge money to spend on advertising," said Fadnavis.

Talking about the Shivaji Maharaj memorial in Arabian sea, Ajit Pawar said, "Recently, one helicopter was flying on Mumbai for the whole day. It was taking information and doing video shooting of the projects inaugurated by PM Modi. But it is very sad that the same helicopter couldn't take a video shot of Shivaji Maharaj memorial. Same is the story with Indu Mill's Dr Ambedkar memorial," he said.