Budget 2022: From reduction in AC local ticket to competition of big projects - Wish list of Mumbaikars

With the railway budget set to be announced on Monday along with the general budget, local train passengers and passengers associations hoping reduction in the ticket rate of air-conditioned local trains.



Apart from fund allocation for big-ticket projects like -- the purchase of air-conditioned local trains, construction of 5th 6th line between Borivali and Virar, an extension of Harbour line till Borivali, New suburban corridor between Vasai - Panvel, fast corridor on Harbour line -- commuters are hopeful that a significant amount will be allocated for construction of more foot overbridges (FoBs), escalators, elevators and other safety-related works in the suburban section.



"Currently fare of Air-conditioned local trains is too high. The single journey fare of air-conditioned local is 1.21 times higher than first-class and around 8 times higher than general second-class fare. This makes AC trains out of bounds for 90 per cent of passengers. This should be similar to the metro train fares of the city " said Shailesh Goyal, Divisional Railway users consultative council member of Western railways Mumbai Central Division.



"I hope New fare structure for the air-conditioned local trains will be announced in this budget which will be matched with fares of metro trains," said Goyal.



"Instead of announcing new projects and earmarking money for them, the focus should be on completing existing projects that have been stuck," said Lata Argade, General Secretary of Federation of suburban passenger associations in Mumbai.



"Apart from that I am sure the central government will think positively about millions of suburban commuters of Mumbai and New fare structure will be announced for the air-conditioned local services, which is currently out of reach from the majority of commuters due to high tickets price" added Lata Argade.



"As one of the oldest commuter organizations we demand, Air-conditioned local trains season tickets at least need to match with First class season tickets " Siddhesh Desai, General Secretary, Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh.



"Apart from that railway to invest on Technology and Infrastructure for Safe and Secure journey. CBCT signal system will increase the efficiency and lower the time between two trains. Virar Dahanu Four tracks, Badalapur-Kalyan 3rd 4rth track, Kalwa Airoli link, Panvel to Karjat doubling, Purchase of more air-conditioned Local trains, Extension of Harbour lines from Andheri to Borivali and Kalwa Home platform are most important projects required at least 1000 crores from the Central Government," further added Siddhesh.



Similarly, passenger activist Samir Zaveri said, "Railway should increase the frequency of local trains on the urgently best possible way to save passengers Life as due to overcrowding every year around 2000 passengers fall from running Mumbai Suburban trains, many died. Apart from that strengthening of security arrangements is also required on an urgent basis."

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 09:17 PM IST