Budget 2020: Realty sector not amused as Nirmala Sitharaman falls short of steps to accelerate growth

Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Property Consultants said apart from the affordable housing push and personal tax relief, no major benefits came in for resolving the current housing mess. ''A hike in the Rs 2 lakh tax rebate on housing loan interest rates under Section 24 of the Income Tax Act could have kick-started healthier demand for housing, especially in the affordable and mid-segment categories. But there was no announcement in this regard. Also, the Budget missed any major announcement for easing liquidity in the real estate sector – a major worry for most developers. Project delays - the biggest fallout of the cash crunch – have severely dampened buyer sentiments. There was a dire need to address this concern immediately,''he noted.

National Real Estate Development Council President Dr Niranjan Hiranandani observed that the labour-intensive real estate sector which had pegged hope on additional liquidity infusion, tax reforms and rental housing were overlooked in the budget. ''Any fiscal measure in sluggish real estate sector could have provided a fillip. Wherein, tax benefits extended to both homebuyers and developers in affordable housing sector will encourage more launches in this segment. Further, with economy in doldrums and acute slump in consumption, efforts on demand creation incentives went missing,'' he opined.