After Budget 2020 presentation, Sensex falls by over 1,000 points

The BSE Sensex on Saturday plummeted over a 1,000 points, tracking a massive selloff in capital goods and financial stocks after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2020-21.

The Sensex closed at 39,735.53, down by 987.96 points.

The indices were largely flat during the early hours of trade and started to decline significantly around 1 pm.

The budget comes at a crucial time as the economy is going through a severe slowdown and consumer sentiment is significantly low.

According to an earlier PTI report, ITC was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, tanking 6 per cent, followed by HDFC, L&T, SBI, ICICI Bank and ONGC. On the other hand, TCS, HUL, Tech Mahindra and Infosys bucked the market trend to trade with gains.