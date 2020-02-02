Budget 2020: Doctors pleased but expected focus on mental health, TB

Mumbai: Does the healthcare budget meet your expectations?

I expected an announcement of a revision in the Ayushman Bharat package this year and also a thrust for medical insurance, particularly the General Insurers’ Public Sector Association (GIPSA) for mental illnesses. The idea of taxing medical devices to generate funds is also flawed, as it increases cost of health care. There is no investment in public health or relief for charitable hospitals in terms of subsidies on power, water, fire safety compliances etc. to help them offer affordable health care and significantly reduce out-of-pocket expenses.

Could the allotments be better? If no, please elaborate

Expectations are always higher than realistic expectations. Hence, there may be some reservations at certain ends but this is fairly addressing challenges at the bottom of the pyramid significantly in this challenging environment.

How will the allotments create a positive impact?

This allotment is definitely going to create positive impact through better infrastructure creation and creation of employment opportunities.

Gautam Khanna, CEO, P D Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, said they are pleased with the significant measures taken by the government to lay focus and cater to the needs of the healthcare industry. The existing TB program at the hospital will further help the country strengthen its fight against tuberculosis and support the government’s ‘TB Haarega, Desh Jeetega’ campaign. The schemes introduced to provide assistance to 20,000 empanelled hospitals under the flagship of Ayushman Bharat in Tier 2 and 3 cities will make healthcare accessible and affordable to citizens.

Our hospital is currently also supporting the PM’s dream project.

“We are delighted with the budget allotment of Rs 3,000cr for the skill development sector, which will further help develop skills of Indian healthcare practitioners to match international standards,” he said.

Dr Vispi Jokhi, MS CEO, Masina Hospital, said with regard to the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, it is a welcome move, especially for charitable hospitals like theirs. Areas like burns care and mental health care units, which are deficient even in a metro like Mumbai, would benefit hugely from this initiative.

“The major cost of burns care is related to medicines and surgical consumables. The availability of these through the ‘Jan Aushadhi’ outlets, on a consistent basis with quality assurance would go a long way in reducing the cost of burn care. The Budget seems to be silent on implementation of insurance cover on mental health issues, which has been spoken of for a long time,” he said.

Joy Chakroborty, COO, P D Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, said the steps announced towards better nutrition are much needed for the prevention of disease. Coverage of more diseases and vaccines under the national immunisation programme, Mission Indradhanush, was much needed. “The facilities announced for ease-of-investment clearance and the emphasis on infrastructure should encourage more investment and the setting up of more healthcare facilities. All these steps announced in the Budget will help build a healthier India,” said Chakroborty.