British High Commissioner to India relishes 'Vada Pav' in Mumbai; check out US Consulate General David Ranz's delicious reply

Mumbai's favourite fast food dish 'Vada Pav' is now being loved world over with British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis and US Consulate General David Ranz relishing the dish in the city.

Taking to Twitter, Alex Ellis on Friday shared a picture of him eating 'Vada Pav' in front of The Gateway of India. "There's always time to have a #vadapav in Mumbai," he wrote.

Meanwhile, US Consulate General David Ranz suggested Ellis to visit the popular 'Aaswad' restaurant in the city to try the delicious fast food dish.

"Next time you’re in Mumbai and want #VadaPav, come join U.S. Consul General Ranz at #Aaswad for the best Maharashtrian street food in town," he commented.

Earlier in the day, the dabbawalas of Mumbai gifted Ellis a tiffin box. "Delighted to receive this beautiful tiffin box from Mumbai’s exceptional #Dabbawalas," he tweeted.

On Wednesday, Ellis met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

"Delighted to meet with @CMOMaharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray and @AUThackeray to discuss ways in which the UK and Maharashtra can further work on trade, healthcare, climate change, and other areas," the British High Commissioner wrote.

He also met former Union Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

"Thank you for the meeting today @PawarSpeaks. Fascinating insights into India, and Maharashtra, from a man of great experience," Ellis tweeted.

On Tuesday, British High Commissioner began his Mumbai visit "by visiting a wonderful Ganesha workshop ahead of #GaneshChaturthi".

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 09:00 PM IST