Coronavirus updates in Mumbai: Traffic cops to substitute breathanalyser checks with blood tests

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has temporarily suspended all breath-analyser tests undertaken by traffic police to check drunk driving cases.

However, the police is determined that this will not deter it's drive to crack drunk driving cases. Mumbai Traffic Police will be subjecting suspect motorists driving under the influence of alcohol to blood tests to check consumption levels. Hence, the drive will be on only sans the use of breath analyzers.

Recently, Vinay Kargaonkar, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) , issued a circular which stated, in a bid to contain the spread of the virus, police personnel in all units should not conduct breath-analyser tests for alcohol consumption on motorists. However, the test would be resumed once the situation gets normal, the circular clarified.