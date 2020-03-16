Drunk driving tests to continue in Mumbai, now to use a fresh plastic nozzle for every breathalyser test

While the Pune traffic police has discontinued the breathalyser tests in the light of coronavirus, Mumbai traffic police is following the footsteps of Hyderabad police.

A senior traffic official clearing the misconception, said, “It is impractical to stop the breathanalyser checks as we do not let violators to get a free hand in the name of an epidemic.

We have trained our staff and ground personnel to take utmost care of their as well as public hygiene while asking people to blow in the breathalyser.

We do not let the machine come in contact with any violators directly, and they only ever come in contact with the replaceable plastic nozzles.”

Meanwhile, health experts disagree with the police’s decision to go ahead with the use of breathalysers at this stage, saying breath analyses should be avoided for some months as a precautionary move.

“Until coronavirus is not brought under control, police should avoid using breathalysers as they are not in a position to know whether the driver has corona symptoms,” said Dr Om Srivastava, infectious diseases expert, and head of Epidemiology Cell at BMC.

As the risk of contracting an infection is minimal for vehicle users, scores of traffic cops said they were the ones at a greater risk. Giving in to their demands, the traffic police personnel have been provided with masks and gloves to prevent transmission of the infection.