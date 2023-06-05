BREAKING: Bombay HC directs social media influencers to delete defamatory content against Adar Poonawalla & his Serum Institute

Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer (CEO) of Serum Institute of India | Photo: ANI

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed social media influencers to delete 'prima facie defamatory' content against Covishield manufacturer Serum Institute and CEO Adar Poonawala. The court passed an interim order during the hearing of Rs 100 crore defamation filed by Serum and Poonawalla.

The suit emphasized that the influencers were posting incorrect information about the legal proceedings SII was involved in. They added that these websites were freely accessible without a prior subscription.

According to Bar and Bench, SII had elaborated that the individuals had been posting content alleging that Covishield, SII's vaccine, was caused of multiple people's deaths due to side effects. The posts reportedly also targeted Poonawalla.

