Breach Candy's Green Vision: 87-Acre Forest To Replace Concrete

Visual Representation Of The Project |

After residents of Breach Candy voiced concerns over the concreting of recreational spaces along the Coastal Road, the Breach Candy Residents Forum (BCRF) has proposed converting 87 acres into a forest. This plan, incorporating public feedback, aims to transform the concrete area into green space and will be submitted to the BMC.

The new Coastal Road, though a major infrastructure project, has faced criticism from Breach Candy residents for its lack of environmental planning. In April, The Free Press Journal reported on their dissatisfaction with the project’s failure to deliver the promised green spaces, resulting in increased concretisation from Worli to Nepean Sea Road.

Following consultations with the BMC and AECON, the civic body sought resident input to enhance green coverage. In response, BCRF developed the “Mahashantivan” concept – a natural monument intended to address climate change issues such as air quality, rising temperatures, and sea levels.

The BCRF unveiled the plan on July 27, proposing to create a forested area that will improve air quality, reduce urban heat islands, and manage flooding. The Mahashantivan will be designed as a sacred grove, incorporating community and nature-friendly elements, and featuring native trees like banyan, neem, and coconut.

A BCRF member said, “After meetings with the BMC and receiving requests for suggestions, we decided to offer a climate-friendly plan. We formed a team of experts to develop the best possible proposal and are still inviting feedback before presenting it to the BMC.”