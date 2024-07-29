Nashik-Mumbai Highway Condition: Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse Intervenes, Temporary Repairs to Begin Immediately | File Image

Frustrated with the deplorable condition of the Nashik-Mumbai highway, Guardian Minister and State Public Works Minister Dada Bhuse successfully intervened on Monday to address the concerns of various organisations that had announced a road protest near the Jain temple in Vilholi.

The Nashik-Mumbai highway will undergo temporary repairs within a week. Jitendra Thakkar, former president of the Nashik Citizen Forum, and Dhananjay Bele, former president of the same organisation, stated that the protest was suspended after the Guardian Minister assured that the alternative 'Samruddhi' route would be available by September or October and that measures were being taken to reduce the burden on the highway alongside the repairs.

11 associations of entrepreneurs, doctors, and businessmen from the city had united and planned to block the road near the Jain temple in Vilholi with around 2,000 vehicles. This caused concern for the authorities, including the National Highway Authority. In response, the police met with organisation officials on Saturday and requested them not to proceed with the roadblock, issuing notices as well.

During a meeting, Guardian Minister Bhuse was contacted via phone and requested the postponement of the protest. The officials agreed to suspend the roadblock, but warned that they would reconsider protesting if the work was not completed within the promised timeframe.

Vice President of the Maharashtra Chamber Sanjay Sonawane, President of Ambad Industries Manufacturer's Association Lalit Bub, Secretary of Nashik Industries and Manufacturers' Association Nikhil Panchal, Vice President Rajendra Ahire, Treasurer Rajendra Vadnere, Manish Rawal, Dr. Sachin Gulve, Nitin Awad, Adv. Ashutosh Rathod, Anil Kadbhane, and others were present during the meeting.

Heavy Vehicle Timings to Be Fixed:

The problem of traffic congestion has been exacerbated by the work on the railway bridge near Shahapur as well as the construction of the 12-lane Bhiwandi Bypass. Additionally, plans are being made to regulate the timings of large containers traveling from the Nashik to Ahmedabad highway. Guardian Minister Bhuse explained that the transportation of large containers should be restricted to the highway only between 11am to 4pm and 10pm to 4am.

Considering the heavy traffic on the highway, rapid work is being done to divert traffic through 'Samruddhi.' The Guardian Minister clarified that the 'Samruddhi' route could be connected from Wadivarhe, with 9km of road work completed out of the planned 20km. The remaining work is expected to be completed by September or October.