Nashik News: Water Crisis Looms Over City; House Visits for Dengue Eradication Start | Representative Photo

Even though July is ending and since the onset of monsoon the Nashik district is yet to receive good rainfall, the situation is becoming alarming. Since the monsoon began, the water storage in the district has increased by only 26.32 per cent, 16 per cent less than the previous year. Consequently, the threat of water cuts remains a concern for Nashikkars.

The district has a total of 22 small and large dams. Currently, these dams hold only 26 per cent water storage. Before the monsoon, they had seven percent water storage, indicating just a two percent increase after the onset of rains. Gangapur Dam, which supplies water to Nashik, has only 22 per cent water storage. There is a fear that if heavy rain does not occur soon, the situation could become critical. Although it has been raining in Nashik for the past few days, the residents are still awaiting heavy rains.

Current Water Storage Levels in District Dams:

- Gangapur Dam Cluster:

- Gangapur Dam: 45.45%

- Kashyapi Dam: 17.22%

- Alandi: 7.13%

- Gautami Godavari: 42.56%

- Palkhed: 14.24%

- Karanjvan: 2.28%

- Waghad: 11.03%

- Bhavli Dam: 96.51%

- Mukne: 22.56%

- Valdevi Dam: 35.66%

- Darna Dam: 74.26%

Read Also Pune: 48 International Students Gets SPPU Degrees in Convocation Ceremony

House Visits for Dengue Eradication Starts

The Municipal Corporation's Health Department is implementing a special campaign to eradicate dengue. On Tuesday, officials visited 608 houses across the city's six divisions, identifying 30 suspected dengue patients. This initiative is part of the municipal administration's war-footing measures to control the rising number of dengue cases in the city.

So far, more than 500 people in Nashik have been infected with dengue, with 274 cases reported in July alone. The increasing prevalence of the disease has drawn the attention of the Central Health Department, which, after inspecting various city departments, has ordered the Municipal Corporation to intensify its measures against dengue.

House Visits Breakdown:

CIDCO: 110

Satpur: 34

Nashik East: 86

Nashik Road: 42

Panchavati: 152

Nashik West: 84

Total Visits: 608