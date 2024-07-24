Pune: 48 International Students Gets SPPU Degrees in Convocation Ceremony |

CRPF Deputy Inspector General of Police Krishna Kant Pandey emphasised that success should benefit society and should just not be a personal achievement. He made these remarks during the graduation certificate distribution ceremony for international students organised by the International Center of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

The ceremony celebrated the academic achievements of 48 international students from countries including Afghanistan, Madagascar, Mauritius, Thailand, Turkmenistan, Bangladesh, South Sudan, and Nepal, who received their Bachelor's and Master's degrees for the academic year 2022-2024.

Event attended by several dignitaries

The event, held at SPPU, was attended by Pune Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Amol Rajguru, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Suresh Gosavi, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Parag Kalkar, In-charge Registrar and Director of International Center Prof Dr Vijay Khare, and others.

Pandey further noted that education goes beyond acquiring book knowledge; it involves developing skills. He advised students to combine knowledge with skills without compromising their values. He also highlighted that students are now ambassadors of the university.

Gosavi extended his best wishes to the students for their future endeavours.