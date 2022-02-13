'Brahmin candidate preferred,' says job ad by real estate developer; Maha minister Jitendra Awhad shares pic

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad recently called out real estate developer Aaradhana Builders over an alleged casteist job advertisement.

Awhad, on Twitter, shared a picture of the job ad for a sales and marketing post that allegedly said a Brahmin candidate would be preferred for the position.

"Isn't this a caste distinction?" Awhad wrote in the caption.

Earlier in 2019, a Chennai-based interior work company was slammed for a similar casteist advertisement in a local newspaper.

The ad for the post of ‘General Manager’: Projects, Sales and Administration, had specified in brackets 'Brahmins Only', which sparked outrage online.

However, the company apologised, a day later, stating that they meant to say 'pure vegetarian' instead of 'Brahmins Only'.

