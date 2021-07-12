Borivali vaccination fraud: 0.3ml vaccines administered instead of 0.5ml, nursing students asked to consider camp as practical, reveals probe

The probe of fake vaccination drives conducted by a gang of 12 people at several places in the city, it has come to light that in one of the drives at Borivali's Mansi Stock and Shares Pvt Ltd, where 514 people were inoculated, the accused, Dr. Manish Tripathi had asked his students to administer a less dose of the vaccine. The students were instructed to administer 0.3ml of Covishield per beneficiary, when the government and authorities had made it mandatory to administer 0.5ml of vaccine per person.

The investigation into the fake vaccination drive revealed that Dr. Manish Tripathi had lured the students of KCEP nursing institutions with extra marks and asked them to administer the vaccines for practical purposes. "The trainee nurses have revealed that they were told to consider the vaccination drive set up af several places as practical knowledge for their course and were promised extra marks in the examination," said a senior police officer attached to Borivali police station, who is probing two cases of vaccination drives set up by the same accused gang.