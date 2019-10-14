Bookies place all election bets on BJP

Mumbai: The unofficial satta bazar is betting on Shiv Sena (SS) - Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) alliance to perform well in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Maharashtra and Haryana are going to the polls at the same time. As per estimates, the bids in the betting market would likely cross Rs 25,000-30,000 crore for both the states.

Generally, betting opens immediately after the poll dates are announced but this time the satta market took some time. The poll dates were announced on September 21 but the betting rates were opened only on October 9.

According to the bookies, initially, there were no clarity about the SS-BJP alliance and both the parties were looking for more seats. In 2014, both the parties chose to contest separately.

The rates which opened recently were clearly favoring the ruling alliance. Satta bazar has favoured BJP to emerge as the single largest party, followed by the alliance partner SS.