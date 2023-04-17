Bombay High Court to hear plea of Jet airways founder Naresh Goyal, wife seeking return of passport

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and wife Anita Goyal have approached the Bombay High Court seeking return of passport and permission to travel abroad.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Sharmila Deshmukh will hear the plea on Tuesday.

Here is what had happened earlier:

In February, the HC had quashed the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case against Goyals on the ground of being "illegal and contrary to law".

The ED registered the ECIR on the basis of a First information report (FIR) lodged by the Mumbai police in 2018 for cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint filed by Akbar Travels. The travel agent alleged that it had suffered a loss of over ₹46 crores after the airline company cancelled flight operations from October 2018.

However, the Mumbai police filed a closure report in the case stating that it did not find any substance in the criminal complaint and the dispute seemed to be civil in nature.

Read Also Bombay HC quashes ED case against former Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal, wife Anita