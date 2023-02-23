Bombay HC quashes ED case against former Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal, wife Anita

Bombay HC quashes case against former Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal | PTI

The Bombay High Court has quashed a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against former Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita.

The ED had booked them under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

ED’s money-laundering case

The ED’s money-laundering case is based on an FIR filed at MRA Marg police station for allegedly defrauding a Mumbai-based travel company of Rs 46 crore. The complaint was made by Rajendran Neruparambil, chief finance officer of the Akbar Travels of India Private Limited.

As per the case, the company had been doing business with Jet Airways since 1994. The complainant said that the accused concealed the financial crisis in their company and assured the travel agency that they would not suffer any loss.

The travel agency sold Manchester-Mumbai flight tickets on cheaper rates, on the assurances of the accused. However, in January 2019, some Jet Airways flights got cancelled, forcing the complainant to approach the accused.

The complainant alleged that the accused continued to reassure them about their finances. This money, they claimed, would be siphoned off to India to pay back dues, adding that they incurred losses because of the assurances.

The ED had claimed in the past that Goyal’s business includes 19 privately held companies of which 14 companies are registered in India and five registered outside.

