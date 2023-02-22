BMC invites tenders for construction of one of Mumbai's longest bridges | File

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will construct a 5.56 km long flyover bridge in South Mumbai. The project's administration work is in progress under the observation of BMC Commissioner Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal.

As a part of the progress, BMC has invited tenders for the construction work of the flyover bridge. The structure will be one of the longest bridges in Mumbai. The JJ flyover is 2.50 km and the Lalbaug flyover is 2.48 km long and considered as longest flyover bridges in Mumbai.

An estimated Rs 662 Cr project

According to the Bridges Department of BMC, It has estimated Rs662.42 crore for the project. Construction of the bridge will complete within 42 months including monsoon. The road will be constructed between the stretch of the orange gate on the P Demello road to Grant road station. It takes 30 to 50 minutes to commute in a vehicle on this route but once the construction of the bridge is complete, it will take 6-7 minutes to reach Grant road station to Orange gate. This road will be an important link to connect coastal roads too.

“There is huge traffic congestion in South Mumbai. During peak hours, traffic becomes more difficult and the upcoming bridge will help. I would say this bridgewill pull traffic of other roads of South Mumbai also,” said an official of the bridges department,

The BMC officials said the road will reduce traffic mainly on the Dr BR Ambedkar road, Rafi Ahmad Kidwai road, Port Trust, P.Demello road, Eastern Express Highway, Grant Road, Tardeo and Mumbai Central. This road is essential from the citizens' point of view and will reduce the burden of the various roads insouth Mumbai. BMC has an estimated 15-year defect liability period and invited tenders from experienced firms.

