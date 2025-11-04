Bombay High Court To Hear Petitions On Voter List & Reservation Issues Today | FPJ

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday observed that courts cannot interfere in matters related to the voter list once it has been officially published for elections. However, the court clarified that it would hear all related petitions on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed that all petitions concerning local body elections be resolved on a priority basis. In light of this directive, a demand was made before a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Gautam Patel for a joint hearing of all petitions filed across different benches of the High Court.

Also Watch

These petitions raise multiple concerns including errors in the voter list, the issue of reservation, and the process of ward delimitation, according to report by Loksatta. The bench stated that petitions specifically related to the voter list will be heard first. Those concerning ward restructuring and reservation will be taken up afterwards.

The court also instructed petitioners to come prepared for arguments on Tuesday and to clearly present their cases. Petitioners who have already approached the Supreme Court were asked to provide clarification on their stand during Tuesday’s hearing.

Several petitions have pointed out that some names are missing from the voter list while some have been repeated. Others have claimed that the reservation of seats has been done incorrectly. In petitions about the ward delimitation process, it has been alleged that some villages and wards were hastily included during the restructuring process without adequate consideration.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/