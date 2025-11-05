 Bombay High Court To Hear Mumbai Cricket Association Election Dispute On Thursday
The Bombay High Court intervened in the MCA election on November 12 after Shripad Halbe and others challenged the process, claiming 155 clubs were improperly added to the voters’ list. Further hearings are scheduled.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
Bombay High Court | File

Mumbai: The upcoming Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) election, scheduled for November 12, has reached the Bombay High Court after former MCA executive committee member Shripad Halbe and other members challenged the election process. The petitioners alleged that over 155 cricket clubs were added to the voters’ list in violation of established rules.

During the hearing on Tuesday before Justices Riyaz Chagla and Farhan Dubash, the court directed the MCA election officer not to rush into publishing the final list of eligible candidates. The court also ordered that the current situation be maintained until further orders. The hearing will continue on Thursday, when the court is expected to give further clarity on how the election will proceed.

According to the petitioners, the election officer rejected their objections without providing any explanation and released the final list of candidates on October 24. They have requested that the court direct the officer to explain the reasons behind rejecting their objections and to ensure transparency in the process.

In response, the election officer stated that all objections received between October 17 and 20 were carefully reviewed before finalizing the list. The officer assured the court that a detailed explanation of the decisions would be provided to the petitioners.

The MCA election has drawn significant attention due to the participation of several political leaders, according to report by Loksatta. Among the prominent candidates are BJP’s Prasad Lad, NCP’s Jitendra Awhad, and Shiv Sena (Thackeray)’s Milind Narvekar. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik’s son, Vihang Sarnaik, has also filed his nomination.

In addition, current MCA president Ajinkya Naik and former India women’s cricket captain Diana Edulji are contesting for key posts. Edulji is the only cricketer in the fray, adding further interest to an already high-stakes election.

