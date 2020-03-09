Bombay High Court to decide fate of colour blind MSRTC drivers

Accordingly, MSRTC has come up with a new policy wherein it has decided that such drivers can be deployed either as a chaprasi (peon) or a khansama (cook) or as a guest house attendant.

“However, the corporation has decided not to give the pending wages to these drivers. The wages are their salaries from April 2018, the month from when they were asked not to report to work,” senior counsel Milind Sathe told the Free Press Journal.

Sathe was appointed as an amicus curiae (friends or assistants of court) in the matter to help the court in deciding the issue.

Appearing as an amicus, Sathe told the court that while MSRTC’s policy was workable, its stand to not pay the salaries from April was incorrect.

“MSRTC has adopted a policy wherein it is ready to provide alternate jobs to such employees. It says that till the new jobs are not available it would not be paying any salaries to the drivers, which is completely wrong,” Sathe pointed out.

“Thus, I have suggested to the court that MSRTC must be ordered to pay the pending wages of these drivers. The corporation must also be ordered to ensure that the alternate jobs are given within four weeks,” Sathe submitted.

The bench has heard the submissions advanced by Sathe and also by MSRTC. It has posted the matter for passing orders on March 13.