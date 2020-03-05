Bombay High Court relief for ex-BJP MLA Narendra Mehta of raping a corporator from Mira-Bhayander

Mumbai: In a relief to former BJP leader Narendra Mehta, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Thane police’s Crime Branch not to take any coercive action against him.

Mehta was accused of raping a corporator from Mira-Bhayander municipal corporation. Accordingly an FIR was registered against him on charges of rape. The police also invoked provisions of the stringent Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Mehta as the victim alleged he had hurled casteist abuses to her.

Having been named in the case, Mehta had resigned from the post of MLA and also stepped down from all the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) posts.

Notably, the probe was transferred from local police to the Crime Branch following the allegations by the victim that she was being threatened by Mehta.