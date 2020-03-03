Mumbai: After rape FIR, it’s hammer time for former BJP MLA Narendra Mehta

Troubles continue to escalate for former BJP legislator Narendra Mehta. After a humiliating defeat in the assembly elections, followed by demolition of more than 34 unauthorized shops in Kashimira and the recent rape charges levelled against him by the woman corporator of his own party, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now rolled up its sleeves to take action against massive illegalities in Apna Ghar- an affordable housing project in the Hatkesh area of Mira Road being developed by the close associates of the former legislator.

In an official communication to the concerned ward officer, the town planning department of the civic body, has clearly stated that the developers- Seven-Eleven Constructions Private Limited, had illegally constructed an area of 11,730 square meters by adding-up three to six floors in each of the ten high-rises, thus violating the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning rules.