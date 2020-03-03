Mumbai: After rape FIR, it’s hammer time for former BJP MLA Narendra Mehta

Troubles continue to escalate for former BJP legislator Narendra Mehta. After a humiliating defeat in the assembly elections, followed by demolition of more than 34 unauthorized shops in Kashimira and the recent rape charges levelled against him by the woman corporator of his own party, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now rolled up its sleeves to take action against massive illegalities in Apna Ghar- an affordable housing project in the Hatkesh area of Mira Road being developed by the close associates of the former legislator.
In an official communication to the concerned ward officer, the town planning department of the civic body, has clearly stated that the developers- Seven-Eleven Constructions Private Limited, had illegally constructed an area of 11,730 square meters by adding-up three to six floors in each of the ten high-rises, thus violating the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning rules.
While the civic administration had chosen to remain mute spectators to the brazen illegalities all these years, apparently under pressure from the former legislator, recently appointed municipal commissioner C.K. Dange with his actions seems to be clear about keeping with the policy of zero tolerance towards corruption. Notably, directions to the legal department for filing caveats in court so as to avoid any status quo orders restraining demolitions confirms the same.
It should be noted that the project was under the scanner for evading Rs 79 crore royalty for illegal excavation of sand which was allegedly used to fill up an illegal access road built on government land. Elaborate arrangements were underway to pull down the illegalities in the project, highly placed sources revealed.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)