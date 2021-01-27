Bombay High Court orders fresh report on Varavara Rao's health

Mumbai: While taking note of the fact that Telugu poet-activist Varavara Rao consumes at least 20 medicines daily, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered a fresh report spelling out his current health status. The HC has ordered Nanavati hospital to submit a fresh report on Thursday morning.

A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Manish Pitale ordered fresh medical tests after there was a dispute on whether Rao is suffering from dementia or not.

On Wednesday when the matter was called out for hearing, senior counsel Indira Jaising pointed out that Rao continues to suffer no from dementia.

However, ASG Anil Singh told the judges that the latest report of Nanavati hospital doesn't mention dementia.

At this, Justice Shinde said, "But even the report of JJ hospital states that the applicant (Rao) has dementia. Once it is there, may be it might continue to be though in a lesser form."

The judge further pointed out that Rao consumes at least 20 pills a day.

"But most of these are related to old age," interrupted ASG Singh.

Having heard the submissions, the bench ordered the Nanavati hospital to conduct fresh tests of Rao spelling out his health status.