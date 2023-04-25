Bombay High Court: Ensure ideal skywalks, don’t dismantle at cost of public money

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: The BMC, Maharashtra government and authorities concerned have been asked by the Bombay High Court to expeditiously construct the skywalk in Bandra East and ensure that “all existing skywalks in the city are made ideal, for their best possible utility, so as to achieve the purpose for which they are constructed”.

A division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and RN Laddha was hearing a petition filed by advocate KPP Nair raising concerns over the non-availability of a foot overbridge (FOB) connecting Bandra East railway station towards the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) office, leading to Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

Reconstruction of the skywalk

The bench has also asked the BMC to ensure that the reconstruction of the skywalk is of a “high standard and a work of long durability” so it doesn’t have to be dismantled like the earlier one. “…so that the facility would remain to be a permanent facility, more particularly considering the earlier experience, that due to the inferior quality of the skywalk, the same was required to be removed. This should not be the situation with respect to the new skywalk to be constructed at the cost of public money,” the bench said.

In addition, the HC has asked the BMC to check feasibility of providing a mechanised walkway so it is convenient for senior citizens and for persons with disability. Citing examples of the Western and Central Railways, the HC has asked the BMC to consider providing escalators and even elevators at the ends of the skywalk to make commuting easier. “Thus, benefits of modern technology need to be made available to commuters, to make their life in Mumbai more easier and comfortable,” said the judges in a detailed order.

“Modern facilities in lighting technology”

The corporation has been asked to endeavour to make available all “modern facilities in lighting technology” in installing the skywalks to ensure safety of commuters during evening and night hours, more particularly for senior citizens, women and children. “We may reiterate that the personal safety of the commuters who use the skywalk, pavements, is paramount,” it added.

On safety, the judges added, “It is not new to the city that these skywalks are inhabited by miscreants, they are used by squatters and unauthorised hawkers, hence permitting such persons to remain on the skywalk has to be avoided.”

The judges also took note of the affidavit filed by the BMC stating that it has proposed steps to reconstruct the Bandra East skywalk by issuing fresh tenders within two months and that its construction will be undertaken within 15 months from the date of award of the contract.