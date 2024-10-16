Bombay High Court Dismisses Petition Challenging Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Anil Desai’s Election Victory

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Anil Desai | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed an election petition against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai challenging his victory in the recent Parliamentary elections.

Desai, 67, won the Mumbai South Central seat, defeating the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s sitting MP Rahul Shewale by 53,384 votes. Desai had got 3,95,138 votes.

Justice Sharmila Deshmukh dismissed the petition by advocate Mahendra Bhingardive who had challenged Desai’s election victory. Justice Deshmukh dismissed the petition stating that Bhingardive had failed to file the election petition in a prescribed format.

Bhingardive, who contended as a candidate from the Right To Recall Party, for 1,444 votes. Interestingly, over 14,000 votes were cast selecting the option None Of The Above (NOTA).