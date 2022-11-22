Bombay HC wants parking on narrow city roads regulated

Bombay HC | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday asked the Maharashtra government and the BMC about steps being taken to regulate parking on narrow city roads. The court also sought information about the roads where parking spaces are yet to be marked.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) highlighting obstructions due to illegal and haphazard parking, making it difficult for emergency vehicles like fire-engines and ambulances to reach the accident spot.

Read Also Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting minor girl in Chunabhatti area

A petition was filed by the residents of a Tilak Nagar housing society where five people were killed in a fire incident in 2018. Considering that the issue affects all citizens, the HC had converted the petition into a PIL.

The PIL seeks formation of a comprehensive parking policy and its implementation to prevent unorganised traffic, causing difficulties for fire engines to approach affected buildings.

During the hearing on Monday, the judges called for designated spaces as the number of cars is escalating by the year. They asked Additional Government Pleader Poornima Kantharia if there is a parking policy in place, to which she answered in the affirmative.

Read Also Mumbai: BMC to use Rs250 crore emergency funds

Noting that the state and the BMC have both come up with a plan, the HC said, “There are so many cars in Mumbai, but there’s no designated parking space. Where else will they park? Not everybody can afford a chauffeur.”

The court then asked the state and the civic body to file a comprehensive affidavit within four weeks on steps being taken and proposed. The HC has kept the PIL for hearing in January 2023.