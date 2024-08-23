 Bombay HC To Ask Political Parties & Individuals To 'Restrain' From Maharashtra Bandh Over Badlapur Sexual Assault Case
The High Court was hearing petitions challenging bandh called by MVA and opposition parties in Maharashtra to protest against the sexual harassment of minor girls in Badlapur School.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
The opposition-MVA parties in Maharashtra have called for state-wide Bandh on August 24 | X | @AshishP30

Mumbai, August 23: The Bombay High Court on Friday said it will ask the political parties and individuals to "restrain" from calling Maharashtra Bandh. The High Court has also directed the state government to take all necessary preventive steps against the bandh. The Court said that a detailed order in the matter will be passed around 4.30 pm.

The High court was hearing petitions challenging bandh called by MVA and opposition parties to protest against the sexual harassment of minor girls in Badlapur School.

The INDIA-MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) alliance has called for a Maharashtra Bandh on Saturday, August 24, as a mark of protest against the sexual abuse of two girls in a Badlapur school.

Uddhav Thackeray Posts About Maharashtra Bandh

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray called for a Maharashtra bandh on Saturday to stage a protest against the Badlapur incident. He further stated that the bandh is against the atrocities committed against women and that "there is no political motive behind it."

Earlier, in a post on X, Uddhav Thackeray wrote, "Maha Vikas Aghadi has announced Maharashtra Bandh on August 24 to protest against the Badlapur incident. This bandh is not political but to protest and curb the perversity."

article-image

Badlapur Sexual Assault

Major protests broke out in Badlapur at the railway station on Tuesday as parents and locals came out on railway tracks to agitate against the sexual assault of two girls at a school in Badlapur.

A 23-year-old accused identified as Akshay Shinde, who worked as a contract staff at the kindergarten, was arrested in the case. However, parents and locals alleged that the school tried to sweep the matter under the carpet and protested demanding strict action.

