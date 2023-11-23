Bombay HC Suspends Look Out Circular Against Former MP & Builder Akhtar Hasan Rizvi For Medical Treatment In London

Akhtar Hasan Rizvi | File

The Bombay High Court has suspended Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against city builder and former MP Akhtar Hasan Rizvi, 90, of Rizvi Land Development. Rizvi was booked for cheating a family that had invested in his project in Kalina, initiated by the company’s former director, the late Abis Rizvi in 2012.

Suspension due to medical reasons

The HC has suspended LOC from November 28, 2023 to January 7, 2024 to enable him to travel to London for treatment in a Clinic Healthcare at London. He has been undergoing medical treatment with Dr. Gosia Wamil from November 2022 for cardiac ailments.

A Vacation Bench of Justices Sandeep Marne and Neela Gokhale heard the application filed by Rizvi seeking suspension of the LOC against him for 41 days to visit London for treatment and to meet his daughter.

Rizvi's plea

Senior advocate Rajiv Chavan and advocate Priyanka Chavan, appearing for Rizvi, submitted that earlier in June, the HC had permitted him to travel to London June 20, 2023 to July 18, 2023 for his medical treatment and for his daughter’s engagement. Even in September he was allowed to travel to London for his daughter’s medical treatment from September 5, 2023 to September 21, 2023.

The lawyers submitted that during the time he complied with the court’s directions. His plea contended that he has taken appointments for consultation with Dr. Gosia Wamil on November 28, 2023 and for his wife on December 8, 2023. He also desires to spend time with his daughter who is also undergoing treatment.

High Court's conditions and statement

Permitting him to travel, the HC has asked him to furnish the full itinerary of his overseas travel with all details, including the place of address and contact details to the EOW.

“The Immigration Authorities on all points of departure, will permit the Applicant to pass through immigration and to board his flight or flights irrespective of whether the immigration system has been updated and whether the Respondent No.1-EOW has informed the Immigration Authorities or not,” the HC said in an order on November 22.

Previous bails received by Rizvi

The HC had earlier granted him pre-arrest bail in a case registered against him by one Junaid Khan, a Bandra resident, claiming that they had invested a sum of Rs5.6 crore for commercial office premises but after years realised that the project had been converted into a residential complex.