Bombay HC strikes down an 'arbitrary' GR on compassionate jobs

Mumbai: In a significant ruling, the Bombay High Court recently struck down a 2015 resolution of the Maharashtra government by which it decided not to make any substitution in the list of the family members of its employees, who seek a job on a compassionate basis. The HC has termed the GR to be illegal and against the fundamental right to equality.

“The GR states that if one legal representative of a deceased employee stakes claim for appointment on compassionate ground, the name of another legal representative of that deceased employee cannot be substituted in the list,” noted a bench of Justices Zaka Haq and Sopan Gavhane.

“This imposition does not further the objectives of the policy of the government regarding appointments on compassionate grounds. Thus, we are of the view that this prohibition is arbitrary, irrational and unreasonable and violates the fundamental rights guaranteed by Article 14 of the Constitution of India,” the bench ruled.