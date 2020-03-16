Mumbai: Mumbai Bagh ko khaali CORONA

Mumbai: While the state government has been urging citizens to avoid mass gatherings, as a precautionary measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus, the protesting women at Morland road refuse to heed to the government warning.

Following the outbreak of the dreaded virus, the Maharashtra Government ordered an immediate closure of theatres, gyms, pools and multiplexes alongside schools and colleges. The state's Health Minister, Rajesh Tope, on Sunday urged the people to maintain social distance.

“People in the state should maintain social distancing. The police have been empowered to enforce its powers to break away public gatherings,” said Tope.

Asked about the women holding sit-in demonstrations against the contentious citizenship laws, the minister said, “The government's rule stands for all. Everyone needs to follow the mechanism of the government and there will be no exceptions.”

Meanwhile, the women are firm on their stand that the protest would not be called off unless CM Uddhav Thackeray passes a resolution on the legislative assembly against the imposition of the CAA, NRC and NPR in the state.

The indefinite sit-in protest began on January 26 with 45 burqa-clad Muslim women at Nagpada's Morland road, dubbed as Mumbai Bagh. Over time, the protest gained impetus with hundreds of women visiting the Morland road everyday.

“Just like the government is trying to protect people from the virus, our protest is meant to protect the constitution,” said Aseefa Ali, one of the protesters.